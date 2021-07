UPPER DUBLIN -- Last spring when my daughters (ages 9 and 11) inquired about hosting a Sport Camp at our home, I thought to myself, “no way!”. But, as I began to hear the ongoing “meetings” my girls were having with another family’s girls over the phone, and then eventually in person, I realized that this camp had meaning; it was their purpose during a chaotic time. Planning helped to ground them in anticipation, creativity, organization, and hope to connect with others in the community during a time when we all felt lost, lonely and concerned about what the fall would bring.