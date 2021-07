I was chatting with a friend about Jersey City the other day and she asked me how long I’ve lived here. I had to stop, think, and get out my counting fingers. I couldn’t believe it, but I’ve lived here for 8 years. Before Jersey City, I lived in Hoboken, which is the city right above Jersey City, so I’ve lived in this general area for over a decade. Needless to say, I have my list of favorite spots to frequent for food and drinks.