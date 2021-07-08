WA Department of Health reports 3 heat related deaths in Tri-cities, 5 in Yakima

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Department of Health has identified a total of 78 likely heat-related deaths in Washington state. The majority of these deaths were in King and Pierce counties. The highest number of deaths occurred on June 29, with 33 reported deaths. Nineteen counties in total have reported heat-related deaths. More than 2,000 heat-related emergency department (ED) visits have been reported by hospitals that transmit data to the state between June 25-July 1. Ninety-five percent of EDs transmit data to DOH. This data does not include Washington residents who sought care in Oregon or Idaho, or those who received care through the Veterans Administration or military.