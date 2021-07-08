Fort Taber Park and New Bedford beaches closed Friday, July 9 due to tropical storm warning

Fort Taber Park and New Bedford’s beaches will be closed on Friday, July 9 due to the Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the Greater New Bedford area. Rain along with winds of 8 to 13 miles per hour, with wind gusts as high as 43 miles per hour, are expected close to 3:00 a.m. Friday into the daytime hours. Residents are advised to safely contain lawn furniture or outdoor items, and ensure pets are inside during the storm.