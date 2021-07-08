Cancel
Decatur, AL

Archers compete in Olympic tournament held in Decatur

By WBRC Staff
WAFF
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Olympian archers are in Decatur Alabama competing in their last tournament before they head to Tokyo for the Olympics. Casey Kaufhold is from Lancaster, PA and Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez is from Boston, MA. Casey is the number one archer on the Olympic team. Jennifer is the number three archer on the Olympic team. Casey is 17 years old and Jennifer is 18 years old. They are competing in the junior Olympic archery development championships at Jackie Allen complex in Decatur.

