Ems Fall Back in Loss

The Eugene Emeralds moved back to a game and a half behind the Everett Aqua Sox as the Sox returned the beating the Ems Gave them on Tuesday. Last night the Sox lit up the scoreboard with 10 runs on 11 hits. The sox pounded starting pitcher Aaron Phillips with 4 runs in the top of the first inning and repeated it again in the top of the third. The Ems managed a solo h omer from 3rd baseman Sean Roby in the 4th inning and added a run in the 6th, but that was all the offense the team would put up on the night. Final 10-2. The series resumes this evening at 7:05 from PK Park in Eugene.