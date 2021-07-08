Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

What fractals, Fibonacci, and the golden ratio have to do with cauliflower

By Jennifer Ouellette
Ars Technica
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's long been observed that many plants produce leaves, shoots, or flowers in spiral patterns. Cauliflower provides a unique example of this phenomenon, because those spirals repeat at several different size scales—a hallmark of fractal geometry. This self-similarity is particularly notable in the Romanesco variety because of the distinctive conical shape of its florets. Now, a team of French scientists from the CNRS has identified the underlying mechanism that gives rise to this unusual pattern, according to a new paper published in Science.

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fractals#Cauliflower#Golden Ratio#Romanesco#French#Cnrs#Russian#Swiss#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyUniverse Today

Is the Universe a Fractal?

We find examples of fractals everywhere in nature. Tree branches, snowflakes, river deltas, cloud formations, and more. So it’s natural to ask the ultimate question: is the entire universe one giant fractal? The answer is…no, but sorta yes. Benoit Mandelbrot, who pretty much everyone agrees introduced the modern concept of...
ScienceScience Now

Cauliflower fractal forms arise from perturbations of floral gene networks

You are currently viewing the abstract. Throughout development, plant meristems regularly produce organs in defined spiral, opposite, or whorl patterns. Cauliflowers present an unusual organ arrangement with a multitude of spirals nested over a wide range of scales. How such a fractal, self-similar organization emerges from developmental mechanisms has remained elusive. Combining experimental analyses in an Arabidopsis thaliana cauliflower-like mutant with modeling, we found that curd self-similarity arises because the meristems fail to form flowers but keep the “memory” of their transient passage in a floral state. Additional mutations affecting meristem growth can induce the production of conical structures reminiscent of the conspicuous fractal Romanesco shape. This study reveals how fractal-like forms may emerge from the combination of key, defined perturbations of floral developmental programs and growth dynamics.
PhysicsPhys.org

Anomalous quantum transport phenomena observed in fractal photonic lattices

Fractals are complex structures that usually exhibit self-similarity and have a non-integer dimension. The terminology "fractal" was first introduced by the famous mathematician Benoit B. Mandelbrot. He noticed that here and there, many natural objects were fractals, such as snowflakes, branching trees, coastline, etc. Outside of nature, fractal patterns or structures are also artificially created. One famous fractal type, Sierpinski gaskets, are widely used not only in the decoration of churches in ancient times, but also in modern artificial device engineering. So far, the feature of fractality has been reported in a wide range of fields including quantum mechanics, optics, finance, physiology, etc.
Science News

How Romanesco cauliflower forms its spiraling fractals

The swirling green cones that make up the head of Romanesco cauliflower also form a fractal pattern — one that repeats itself on multiple scales. Now, the genes that underlie this stunning structure have been identified, and the fractal pattern has been replicated in a common lab plant, Arabidopsis thaliana, researchers report in the July 9 Science.
ScienceAPS physics

Space-Time Quantum Metasurfaces

Metasurfaces have recently entered the realm of quantum photonics, enabling manipulation of quantum light using a compact nanophotonic platform. Realizing the full potential of metasurfaces at the deepest quantum level requires the ability to tune coherent light-matter interactions continuously in space and time. Here, we introduce the concept of space-time quantum metasurfaces for arbitrary control of the spectral, spatial, and spin properties of nonclassical light using a compact photonic platform. We show that space-time quantum metasurfaces allow on-demand tailoring of entanglement among all degrees of freedom of a single photon. We also show that spatiotemporal modulation induces asymmetry at the fundamental level of quantum fluctuations, resulting in the generation of steered and vortex photon pairs out of vacuum. Space-time quantum metasurfaces have the potential to enable novel photonic functionalities, such as encoding quantum information into high-dimensional color qudits using designer modulation protocols, sculpting multispectral and multispatial modes in spontaneous emission, and generating reconfigurable hyperentanglement for high-capacity quantum communications.
Sciencedigs.net

The Fibonacci Sequence

I’ll spare you the history lesson here (but it’s worth checking out) – the Fibonacci numbers are a sequence of numbers that look like this:. 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34 55 89 144 233 377 (going on to infinity) See the pattern?. 0+1 = 1.
ScienceScience Daily

New quantum research gives insights into how quantum light can be mastered

A team of scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory proposes that modulated quantum metasurfaces can control all properties of photonic qubits, a breakthrough that could impact the fields of quantum information, communications, sensing and imaging, as well as energy and momentum harvesting. The results of their study were released yesterday in the journal Physical Review Letters, published by the American Physical Society.
ScienceAPS Physics

Quantum Metasurfaces Entangle Photons on Demand

When it’s modulated by laser beams, a surface made of polarizable meta-atoms can entangle a photon’s properties in multiple, controllable ways. Precisely designed 2D surfaces called metasurfaces comprise nanoscale arrays of antenna-like structures that scatter light in ways not seen in nature. Metasurfaces have recently been adapted to the quantum realm, with atomic-scale designs that can manipulate individual photons. Now, adding a new dimension to these quantum metasurfaces, Wilton Kort-Kamp and colleagues at Los Alamos National Laboratory, New Mexico, propose a compact photonic platform that continuously alters its light-scattering properties in both space and time. The “space-time quantum metasurface” allows real-time control over coherent light-matter interactions and could enable high-dimensional information encoding and high-capacity communications systems.
ScienceScience Now

Oxygen-dependent changes in binding partners and post-translational modifications regulate the abundance and activity of HIF-1α/2α

You are currently viewing the abstract. Cellular adaptation to low-oxygen environments is mediated in part by the hypoxia-inducible factors (HIFs). Like other transcription factors, the stability and transcriptional activity of HIFs—and consequently, the hypoxic response—are regulated by post-translational modifications (PTMs) and changes in protein-protein interactions. Our current understanding of PTM-mediated regulation of HIFs is primarily based on in vitro protein fragment–based studies typically validated in fragment-expressing cells treated with hypoxia-mimicking compounds. Here, we used immunoprecipitation-based mass spectrometry to characterize the PTMs and binding partners for full-length HIF-1α and HIF-2α under normoxic (21% oxygen) and hypoxic (1% oxygen) conditions. Hypoxia substantially altered the complexity and composition of the HIFα protein interaction networks, particularly for HIF-2α, with the hypoxic networks of both isoforms being enriched for mitochondrial proteins. Moreover, both HIFα isoforms were heavily covalently modified. We identified ~40 PTM sites composed of 13 different types of modification on both HIFα isoforms, including multiple cysteine modifications and an unusual phosphocysteine. More than 80% of the PTMs identified were not previously known and about half exhibited oxygen dependency. We further characterized an evolutionarily conserved phosphorylation of Ser31 in HIF-1α as a regulator of its transcriptional function, and we propose functional roles for Thr406, Thr528, and Ser581 in HIF-2α. These data will help to delineate the different physiological roles of these closely related isoforms in fine-tuning the hypoxic response.
ScienceScience Now

Revealing enzyme functional architecture via high-throughput microfluidic enzyme kinetics

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf8761, this issue p. eabf8761; see also abj8346, p. 391. Enzymes possess extraordinary catalytic proficiency and specificity. These properties ultimately derive from interactions not just between the active-site residues and the substrate but from functional interactions throughout a folded enzyme. Therefore, understanding the origins of catalytic proficiency and specificity will require the ability to make mutations throughout the protein. Traditionally, enzyme active sites have been characterized by means of site-directed mutagenesis (SDM), revealing much about the catalytic functions of these residues; nevertheless, SDM is low-throughput, costly, and labor intensive. By contrast, recently developed high-throughput mutational scanning techniques assay large numbers of sequences but provide only coarse estimates of function, such as the amount of product generated at a particular time under a particular set of conditions or overall organismal fitness.
Sciencepalmcoastobserver.com

I can see clearly now: unexpected benefits of Rain-X discovered by Whitney Lab scientists

When it comes to scientific experiments, a lapse in attention can ruin days of hard work. But sometimes these mistakes can lead to incredible, albeit quirky, discoveries. Late one night at the Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, University of Florida graduate student Dorothy Mitchell was trying to take pictures of ctenophores with a microscope. Mitchell has been studying ctenophores, or comb jellies, for years. This particular night, she wanted to zoom in to view the cellular structures of these “jelly-ball” animals up close and see what secrets she could learn about their remarkable ability to regenerate.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Interaction identified between SARS-CoV-2 and unusual RNA structures in human cells

Replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, depends on a series of interactions between viral proteins and different cellular partners such as nucleic acids (DNA or RNA). Characterizing these interactions is crucial to elucidate the process of viral replication and identify new drugs for treating COVID-19. An interdisciplinary consortium...
SciencePosted by
Digital Camera World

What are aspect ratios?

Unless you have a perfectly square picture, every photograph has a ‘long side’ and a ‘short side’. The relationship of one to the other is known as the ‘aspect ratio’. So if you have a sensor or a frame of film that measures 36mm by 24mm, the aspect ratio is...
Sciencearxiv.org

Radical pairs can explain magnetic field and lithium effects on the circadian clock

Drosophila's circadian clock can be perturbed by magnetic fields, as well as by lithium administration. Cryptochromes are critical for the circadian clock. Further, the radical pairs in cryptochrome also can explain magnetoreception in animals. Based on a simple radical pair mechanism model of the animal magnetic compass, we show that both magnetic fields and lithium can influence the spin dynamics of the naturally occurring radical pairs and hence modulate the circadian clock's rhythms. Using a simple chemical oscillator model for the circadian clock, we show that the spin dynamics influence a rate in the chemical oscillator model, which translates into a change in the circadian period. Our model can reproduce the results of two independent experiments, magnetic fields and lithium effects on the circadian clock. Our model predicts that stronger magnetic fields would shorten the clock's period. We also predict that lithium influences the clock in an isotope-dependent manner. Furthermore, our model also predicts that magnetic fields and hyperfine interactions modulate oxidative stress. The findings of this work suggest that quantum nature and entanglement of radical pairs might play roles in the brain, as another piece of evidence in addition to recent results on xenon anesthesia and lithium effects on hyperactivity.
ScienceNature.com

How the amino acid leucine activates the key cell-growth regulator mTOR

Cells can tailor their growth to current conditions by sensing nutrients. The protein complex mTORC1 enables cell growth to be coordinated with the level of certain amino acids, and how it senses the amino acid leucine has now become clearer. Tibor Vellai is in the Department of Genetics, Eötvös Loránd...

Comments / 0

Community Policy