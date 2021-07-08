Cancel
Florence, OR

Variant Concerns Medical Community; Housing Issues Face Businesses; Health Care Job Fair Coming to Events Center

By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon vaccination rates are dropping steadily even as the news of the Delta Variant is taking hold across the country and in Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority is reporting that daily doses of the vaccine have dropped to below 5600 per day. Yesterday’s report from the OHA confirmed 273 new cases, but it has not been broken down to which variant. Lane County reported 12 new cases. There was also a new case reported for the Florence area bringing the total to 261 cases. On Tuesday, Medical Director for Peace Harbor Hospital, Dr. Heather McArthur said the Delta Variant is here in the state and poses a more serious risk to health and potential death as it is a more virulent form of the virus and it is not just effecting the older community.

kcfmradio.com

