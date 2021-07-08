Cancel
WWE

AEW Confirms the Signing of Malakai Black (Aleister Black)

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Aleister Black made his surprise arrival in All Elite Wrestling during AEW Dynamite: Road Rager on Wednesday night in Miami. On Thursday AEW's Twitter account officially confirmed Black had signed with the promotion, adding him to the signature #AllElite graphic. Black was released by WWE back on June 2, and on Wednesday morning he released a short film where announced his new name while escaping a mental asylum. His first night in AEW saw him cut the power twice throughout the show before attacking both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his Black Mass finisher. By the end of the show the company was already selling Black's first official piece of merchandise.

