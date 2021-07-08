Haunting of Hill House Getting Maze at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights
The debut of Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House took the horror world by storm back in 2018, with fans of the series now getting a chance to experience the unsettling adventure courtesy of Universal Studios, with the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights in both Orlando and Hollywood delivering fans a maze honored after the series. Given that the series featured dozens of creepy figures hiding in every corner of each scene, the new maze will surely delight and horrify anyone brave enough to enter. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off in Orlando on September 3rd and in Hollywood on September 9th.comicbook.com
