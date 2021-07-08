Cancel
Simon Cowell shows off £250k electric Porsche to Sinitta after e-bike accident

By Mark Jefferies, James Brinsford
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S30xR_0arGcApI00

There is nothing Simon Cowell likes more than a green set of wheels and here he is with his latest love, a flashy £250,000 electric Porsche sports car.

The 61-year-old X Factor mogul was spotted showing it off to pop star pal Sinitta, 57, in west London.

The classic Porsche 911 was converted to electric by bespoke car company Everrati, who promise battery power will get it going from 0-60mph in around four seconds.

Sinitta had a peek under the bonnet before Simon went for a test drive.

He later sang the car’s praises to partner Lauren Silverman, 43.

She and their son Eric, seven, will hope Simon is better on four electric wheels than two – as he broke his back on an e-bike last August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gaoI_0arGcApI00
Simon Cowell was delighted to see the electric Porsche while out with friend Sinitta (Image: SplashNews.com)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h16gt_0arGcApI00
Simon Cowell test drives the £250k fully electric Porsche (Image: SplashNews.com)

Being electric, the Porsche could be a sports car but without a roar.

Everatti have overcome this by adding a noise synthesiser, which GQ have said will "add some drama" to the performance of the car.

The magazine went on to add that it "sounds like a futuristic internal combustion engine and is pretty cool all told."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAUFD_0arGcApI00
Simon Cowell is impressed with the electric sports car (Image: SplashNews.com)

Fortunately for Simon, if he starts getting bored of the efforts that have been put in place to make the Porsche sound like a beefy sports car, he will have the option to turn the sound off and motor in silence.

Simon is also returning to British TV for the first time in over a year with a new format which is a cross between a talent show and a quiz.

Walk The Line is described as a “high octane musical game show” which will feature Cowell and a judging panel giving away “life changing” sums of money with a format which mixes talent and risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lf1SS_0arGcApI00
Simon Cowell has a look under the bonnet of the Porsche (Image: SplashNews.com)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2ANt_0arGcApI00
Simon Cowell shows off the motor to Sinitta (Image: SplashNews.com)

New six-part series Walk The Line, which will debut on ITV and the ITV Hub later this year, will see soloists, duos, bands, or choirs take to the stage to perform in front of the panel, before the top two performers of the evening face the decision to either "cash out" and take a cash prize, or "walk the line" and play on.

If they decide to play on and top the leaderboard, they will progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6IO3_0arGcApI00
Simon Cowell on an e-bike despite previously breaking his back after falling from one (Image: GC Images)

The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot and each night the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cash out prize.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

