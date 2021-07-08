Simon Cowell shows off £250k electric Porsche to Sinitta after e-bike accident

There is nothing Simon Cowell likes more than a green set of wheels and here he is with his latest love, a flashy £250,000 electric Porsche sports car.

The 61-year-old X Factor mogul was spotted showing it off to pop star pal Sinitta, 57, in west London.

The classic Porsche 911 was converted to electric by bespoke car company Everrati, who promise battery power will get it going from 0-60mph in around four seconds.

Sinitta had a peek under the bonnet before Simon went for a test drive.

He later sang the car’s praises to partner Lauren Silverman, 43.

She and their son Eric, seven, will hope Simon is better on four electric wheels than two – as he broke his back on an e-bike last August.

Being electric, the Porsche could be a sports car but without a roar.

Everatti have overcome this by adding a noise synthesiser, which GQ have said will "add some drama" to the performance of the car.

The magazine went on to add that it "sounds like a futuristic internal combustion engine and is pretty cool all told."

Fortunately for Simon, if he starts getting bored of the efforts that have been put in place to make the Porsche sound like a beefy sports car, he will have the option to turn the sound off and motor in silence.

Simon is also returning to British TV for the first time in over a year with a new format which is a cross between a talent show and a quiz.

Walk The Line is described as a “high octane musical game show” which will feature Cowell and a judging panel giving away “life changing” sums of money with a format which mixes talent and risk.

New six-part series Walk The Line, which will debut on ITV and the ITV Hub later this year, will see soloists, duos, bands, or choirs take to the stage to perform in front of the panel, before the top two performers of the evening face the decision to either "cash out" and take a cash prize, or "walk the line" and play on.

If they decide to play on and top the leaderboard, they will progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.

The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot and each night the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cash out prize.

