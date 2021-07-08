Balloon Fest event guide cover winner named
Bryson Boggs holds his winning entry for All Ohio Balloon Festival event guide cover contest. Boggs received an iPad courtesy of Marysville Walmart and two general admission Friday/Saturday tickets for the Balloon Fest. Pictured above during the recent presentation of the iPad at Marysville Walmart are, from left to right, Angie Ricker, Wal-Mart team lead, Marie Woodford, AOBF coordinator, Boggs, and Cindy Sheldon, Wal-Mart HR people lead.www.marysvillejt.com
