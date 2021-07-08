Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Why are unions and Democrats so opposed to giving poor children a choice in schooling?

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 17 years, a federally funded K-12 scholarship program has given thousands of poor children in D.C. the opportunity to attend private schools and the chance to go on to college. And for many of those 17 years, the program has been in the crosshairs of unions and other opponents of private school vouchers. Their relentless efforts unfortunately may now finally succeed with House Democrats and the Biden administration quietly laying the groundwork to kill off this worthy program.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Choice#Private Schools#Charter Schools#School Vouchers#Democrats#House#Senate#D C#African American#Hispanic#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Republicans suffer embarrassing court defeat in proxy-voting case

As the pandemic started taking a severe national toll last year, House Democratic leaders came up with a temporary fix intended to limit lawmakers' exposure. Under the plan, individual lawmakers who hoped to avoid the floor of the Capitol -- because they were experiencing symptoms, because someone in their household was ill, etc. -- could now vote by proxy.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

It's not just Blacks: Republicans are targeting Natives, the young and disabled as well

The prime targets of Republican voter suppression measures will be minorities, particularly Blacks, but there are others affected too: younger voters, citizens with disabilities and Native Americans. There are two driving forces behind these Republican efforts. The first is President Biden 's victory, which included carrying some Republican-leaning states with...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Lawrence Jones knocks Biden admin pointing schools to racial group advocating critical race theory

"Fox & Friends" reporter Lawrence Jones knocked the Biden Administration's federal school guidance promoting an activist group known as the "Abolitionist Teaching Network." A Fox News investigation uncovered website links to the groups’ materials in the Department of Education’s COVID-19 reopening handbook. Jones questioned whether activists should have a place...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Some In the Environmental Justice Movement Oppose A Carbon Tax. That’s A Problem For Democrats.

While President Biden has called climate change an existential threat, his proposals for addressing it remain modest relative to the enormity of the problem. In part, that’s because he’s taken off the table a carbon tax, the solution favored by many economists and climate experts. And one reason may be opposition from some in the environmental justice movement, which appears deeply divided over a carbon levy.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Labor's legislative overreach

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) this week plans to hold a hearing on a piece of legislation that, while little known outside the beltway, would have a dramatic and negative impact on workers, employers, and the economy. It would upend over 85 years of labor law and seriously damage the recovery currently underway.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas House Republican introduces bill calling for forensic audit of 2020 election

A Republican member of the Texas House introduced a bill Monday seeking a forensic audit of the election in the state's largest counties. The Texas Voter Confidence Act, filed by GOP Rep. Steve Toth, would authorize the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House — all of whom are Republicans — to select an independent third party to conduct the election audit. The review would focus on the votes cast in Texas' 13 counties with populations over 415,000.
EducationPosted by
@LockerRoom

Teachers Union Pledges to Bring Critical Race Theory to Classrooms

Christopher Rufo writes for City Journal about a concerted campaign to inject Critical Race Theory into public schools. On June 30, members of the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, voted to approve a plan to promote critical race theory in all 50 states. Union delegates representing 3 million public school employees approved funding for three separate items related to “increasing the implementation” of “critical race theory” in K-12 curricula; promoting critical race theory in 14,000 local school districts; and attacking opponents of critical race theory, including parent organizations and conservative research centers.
Concord, NHconwaydailysun.com

Veterans oppose attacks on democratic principles, urge honoring the oath

CONCORD — Veterans across the aisle are concerned about what they see as recent attacks on democracy by far-right organizations. Some groups, like the Oath Keepers, the anti-government group that played a major role in storming the U.S. Capitol, are made up of current and former military officials, police and first responders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy