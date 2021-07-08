Mayor’s Column: Connolly Park

Over the last two decades, Connolly Park has evolved into a popular gathering place for the Voorhees Community. Located along Centennial Blvd., this 49-acre oasis, acquired by the Township in 2001, now includes a half-mile lit walking and jogging track with eight workout stations, a large grass field for multi-sport usage, a cricket pitch with synthetic turf and a comfort station with restrooms. A community playground was installed in 2010 and new picnic tables have been added to the park. This year the open-air picnic pavilion on the upper level adjacent to the community playground was enlarged, providing protection from the sun and rain. The pavilion nearest to the Cricket Pitch was rebuilt this year thanks to a county grant. Connolly Park is also the venue for our Summer Concert Series. Our first concert since 2019 will take place at the park on August 19 when the popular show BeaT Tells takes the stage.