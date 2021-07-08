The Simpsons Presents: ‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’
“This is what happens when Disney buys Marvel and Fox” declared a sign held by a character in the Disney+ short The Simpsons: The Good, The Bart and the Loki. Banished from Asgard once again, Loki must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains.hot969boston.com
