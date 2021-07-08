Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Barcelona left red-faced after having to cut Memphis Depay wage three weeks after transfer

By Jacob Leeks
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

Barcelona have been left red-faced after they were forced into cutting Memphis Depay ’s wage packet, just three weeks after signing the Dutch star.

Depay impressed for the Netherlands at Euro 2020 having resurrected his career in Ligue 1 with Lyon after his torrid 18 month stay at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Nou Camp and those links were proven to be true when he completed a free transfer from France.

But while he has secured his dream move, the perilous financial situation that Depay has encountered at Barcelona has already hit his bank account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHGAh_0arGb10D00
Memphis Depay has been forced to cut his wages before even joining Barcelona

Under the former boardroom regime, debts skyrocketed, with Barcelona now left staring down a financial black hole.

New president Joan Laporta is desperately trying to move on players who arrived on huge wages for massive transfer fees.

That expenditure has left them in deep trouble financially, with the current situation meaning they cannot register any new players.

Due to the strict salary cap rules in La Liga, Barca must sell players or cut their wage payments in order to get under their cap.

Laporta must raise a figure in the region of £200million to be able to bring any new players in, or hand those players out of contract another deal.

That means that Depay, Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal are all unable to officially play for the club after moving to Catalonia this summer.

In an attempt to get under the cap and allow those signings to play for the club, Laporta has now turned to cutting those players’ wages.

According to Goal, Depay was originally offered a contract worth £6million a year, with a number of performance-related add-ons included.

Who will win La Liga next season? Comment below.

But it is stated that those terms have now been cut by 30 per cent, with Barca unable to pay Depay more than £4.4m.

Those terms are set to put to Depay and his representatives, but luckily for Laporta, it is believed that the attacker will have no problem in accepting the reduction.

Instead, he is said to be happy to help out his new club and will do “everything in his power” to get the deal officially over the line.

Without the reduction it is thought that it would be impossible for Depay to play for Barca due to their finances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRGzq_0arGb10D00
Depay is set to join Barca on a free transfer from Lyon (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

The reductions are not only limited to Depay though, with fellow new signing Garcia also forced to take a pay cut.

He originally agreed personal terms in January following a long transfer saga that saw Manchester City determined to keep the defender in England.

But after Laporta took over as president, Garcia’s pay packet has also taken a hit in order to officially complete the transfer.

Laporta is also attempting to move on the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho as he tries to bring in funds.

The situation means that superstar Lionel Messi is currently a free agent, with Barca unable to register the Argentine even if he did sign a new deal as it stands.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

373K+
Followers
76K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Philippe Coutinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Catalonia#Dutch#Goal#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Netherlands
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Konami breaks its collaborations with the player Antoine Griezmann after a racist scandal: “discrimination of any kind is unacceptable”

Last month, the footballer Antoine Griezmann (Fútbol Club Barcelona) was named an ambassador for the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise, which includes the video game series, anime and the card game. However, the title has been short-lived: After accusations of racism, Konami has abandoned any option to collaborate with him. Internet does...
Soccerchatsports.com

Bayern Munich in talks with Barcelona over Sergi Roberto - report

FC Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Lionel Messi, Catalonia, Gerard Piqué, Real Betis Balompié, Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior. Bayern Munich are said to be lining up a bid to take Sergi Roberto on loan from FC Barcelona, according to Goal.com. The loan could also include...
Soccerchatsports.com

Memphis Depay agreed to a 30% salary reduction - report

Memphis Depay is an FC Barcelona player today in part due to agreeing to sign for a lower salary than what was first offered, according to the latest report. The Catalans are in the middle of an economic crisis and are forced to cut costs wherever possible. He was signed...
SoccerFanSided

After all the drama, Lionel Messi took a pay cut to stay with Barcelona

According to reports out of Catalonia, Lionel Messi agreed to take a pay cut for his new five-year deal with FC Barcelona. A move isn’t happening this summer for Lionel Messi, folks. Matter of fact, it’s looking like the legendary player will end up retiring with the club he’s won so much for: FC Barcelona. On Wednesday, a massive news piece broke from Spain.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

LaLiga chief Javier Tebas confident Barcelona WILL be able to re-sign Lionel Messi after his contract expired last week, despite being cash-strapped and needing to wipe £161million off their wage bill

The president of the Spanish League, Javier Tebas, is confident Barcelona will be able to register Lionel Messi in time for the start of the new season despite the club's financial problems. Tebas admitted other leagues around Europe would celebrate if Messi left La Liga but said he believed Barcelona...
Premier League90min.com

Memphis Depay fanboys over Lionel Messi at Barcelona unveiling

Memphis Depay has revealed his excitement at the prospect of teaming up with Lionel Messi, describing the Argentina international as 'a legend' during his Barcelona unveiling. Barça announced they'd secured the signing of the Dutchman over a month ago, though they've had to wait until now to unveil their new arrival at Camp Nou.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'eye shock move for Lille's Renato Sanches' after his impressive displays at Euro 2020... but LaLiga side will struggle to finance a deal as they try to knock £156m off their wage bill

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Lille star Renato Sanches after an impressive Euro 2020 campaign with Portugal, according to Le10Sport. The 23-year-old reportedly caught the LaLiga giants' attention after excelling on the international stage alongside Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. However, Barcelona will have to fend off interest from the...
SoccerTribal Football

Memphis Depay: Hello everyone, I'm now in Barcelona!

Memphis Depay has announced he's now in Barcelona. The former Lyon striker signed for Barca during the Euros, joining the Blaugrana as a free agent. Depay is now set to be presented to the local media after touching down in the city yesterday. He posted to social media: "Hello everyone,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy