Dr. Fieseher: America’s roots are in the age of reason

Editor’s note: Erich Fromm was a German sociologist and psychologist of the 20th century. His most famous work, Escape From Freedom, examined a most interesting paradox: while human beings long for freedom, when they get it, they often experience it as disorienting and anxiety-producing — something to flee from, rather than embrace. Given the time the book was written, 1941, Fromm was unsurprisingly interested in the way many of his fellow Germans had not only tolerated the Nazis’ rise to power, but eagerly welcomed it as a chance to submit themselves to an authoritarian regime that would structure their lives and tell them what to do. But he described a similar, if less extreme, impulse in his adopted homeland of the United States as well. Americans, Fromm argued, were too willing to surrender their personal freedom to cultural conformity — to alleviate the burden of being an individual by losing the self in the dictates of society.