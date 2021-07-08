Dr. Fieseher: America’s roots are in the age of reason
"All mankind... being all equal and independent, no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty or possessions." ~ John Locke. The “Age of Reason” is understood to have started in the 1680’s with the writings of John Locke and Isaac Newton. What followed was over 100 years of science and philosophy examining the human condition and the world around us. Locke and Newton focused on science and government, but the era also produced new modes of thinking in other areas of human endeavor as well.www.fosters.com
Comments / 0