Infant in vehicle struck by hit/skip driver

An infant child traveling in a van was checked by emergency medical personnel June 30 after the vehicle the child was traveling in was struck by a driver who left the scene of the crash. The other motorist was later found and cited into court for leaving the scene of a crash.

The incident occurred around 7:25 last Friday on Miller Ave. near the intersection with Fourth St., according to Ptl. Amy Sherrill’s report. Kevin Dohs II, 24, Moonbeam Trail, told police he was driving south on Miller Ave. in a Chrysler Town and Country van when a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup switched lanes in front of him.

Dohs said the pickup truck driver switched from the right lane to the left lane, “cutting him off.”

The van driver said he switched lanes and got even with the pickup as the two vehicles neared the Miller Ave. and Fourth St. intersection, the man driving the pickup “started yelling at him” and then switched lanes again, side-swiping the van on the side where the infant was seated.

The man continued driving outbound and a second vehicle prevented Dohs from following the pickup to obtain a tag number. The second vehicle stopped, checked on the occupants of the van and apologized for the crash, stating she was the pickup driver’s wife.

Lake Tansi Police Ptl. Alan Parton located the driver and the pickup at a Kima Rd. address.

The occupants of the van were checked out by medical responders and were not transported to the emergency room.

The pickup driver told police he had gone around the van, using the right lane, and then returned to the left lane. He said the van driver speeded up and when it got even, he looked over at the driver whom Garrison said “blew him a kiss.” He also claimed the van driver struck his pickup.

The incident will be sorted out in General Sessions Court.