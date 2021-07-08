Cancel
Economy

Zimbabwe's new bourse draws listing interest from foreign miner

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaledonia Mining, Zimbabwe's second-largest gold producer by volume, has begun the process for listing on the country's new bourse, which trades exclusively in US dollars. The listing planned for this year will be the first by a foreign-owned mining company on the Victoria Falls Exchange, or VFEX. It is contingent on market conditions and improved payments in US dollars for gold produced at the Jersey-based mineral exploration and development company's Blanket gold mine in the southwest of the country, it said in a statement.

