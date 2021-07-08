Meet the Cast of Raising Kanan | STARZ

Power Book III: Raising Kanan might be the origin story of 50 Cent's memorable Power character, but prepare to meet someone just as powerful. Premiering Sunday on Starz, the prequel series heads back to 1991 and explores how 15-year-old Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) went from good-hearted kid to a killer so cold-blooded that he took out his own son. Hailing from former Power writer Sascha Penn, the latest extension of the Power Universe introduces Tony winner Patina Miller as Kanan's mom, Raq, the queenpin doing the titular raising.
Ghost is dead, Tasha is locked up, Tommy is on the run, and Kanan is dead as well. However, their stories will continue. 50 Cent is building out his Power-verse on Starz, first capturing audiences with Power Book II: Ghost. Now, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is expanding things even more. For those who haven't watched the first episode, mild spoilers are ahead.
Mekai Curtis knows he has some big shoes to fill with his latest role as Kanan in the Power prequel, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Considering he’s taking on a role first played by Power franchise exec-producer, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the young star reveals that his boss actually stays away from telling him how to play his character — even though “he definitely knows the ins and outs.”
Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), a 15-year-old coming of age in South Jamacia, Queens, in 1991. When we first meet Kanan in the Sunday, July 18 premiere, he is given the opportunity to test out of his high school and into one of the best high schools in the city. However, he’s more interested in joining his mother, Raq Thomas (Patina Miller), in her booming drug business.
Yesterday, fans of the "Power" franchise got a glimpse of franchise creator & EP Courtney A. Kemp and EP Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's take on 90's Jamaica, Queens, with a preview for Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Now with the prequel series ready to answer some of the questions surrounding the now-deceased Kanan Stark's (Jackson in Power; Mekai Curtis in this series) backstory beginning July 18, the focus this time turns to Patina Miller's Raquel "Raq" Thomas, Kanan's mother.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan duo Omar Epps and Patina Miller are down for returning as Detective Malcolm Howard and Raq Thomas in season 2. The pair caught up with Digital Spy for an exclusive chinwag recently, when the topic of extending their roles cropped up. "Oh yeah, for sure,...
"It's Power with a new edge." That's how Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Mekai Curtis describes his prequel series, which serves as the latest entry in the ever-expanding Power Universe. Ahead of Sunday's premiere on Starz, Curtis and his costars Patina Miller, Omar Epps, and Joey Bada$$ joined EW's Around the Table to talk 50 Cent, the '90s, and taking Power to "new heights."
