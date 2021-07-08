Cancel
Altavista, VA

Finch & Finch names new president

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinch & Finch, Inc. Funeral and Cremation Service has announced the promotion of Trey Finch to President and General Manager, effective July 1, 2021. “I’m extremely happy for and proud of Trey, as he has proven the ability to lead his associates through his energy, innovation, and motivation when serving the families of our community. I have the utmost confidence in the future of our firm under his leadership,” CEO Rob Finch said in a recent statement about the promotion.

