Outside group will find, assign substitute teachers in Winston-Salem/Forsyth school system. ESS will be able to offer subs bonuses, some benefits

Nothing about the 2020-21 school year was easy, including finding substitute teachers in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. The school district’s pool of available substitutes shrank drastically because many regular substitutes feared contracting COVID-19 or didn’t want to deal with the challenges of virtual teaching. As a result, the district’s rate of filling absences dropped from about 75% for a normal year to 60% for the 2020-21 school year, according to Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the chief human resources officer for the school district.