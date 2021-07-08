Cancel
NBA

Matisse Thybulle, Mike Scott to Compete in Crawsover Pro-Am This Summer

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 14 days ago
Just because the NBA's season is over doesn't mean players will take off for the summer. With the Olympics coming up and Pro-AM tournaments getting put together, many players are gearing up for more basketball over the next couple of months.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle, and veteran forward Mike Scott are among two players who will appear in a Seattle-based summer league beginning Saturday, July 10, 2021. The Crawsover Pro-Am, run by former NBA standout Jamal Crawford, is set to run from July through late August.

On Wednesday, the league announced its official rosters. Sixers' soon-to-be third-year guard Thybulle will appear on Crawford's team titled "Dream Team." The defensive ace will join Kevin Porter, Jr., Mike Jensen, Rob Harris, Jawas Stepney, Elijah Foster, Jordon King, Dejaun Miller, Branden Westendorf, Fuqquan Niles, Eric Crawford, Micah Monroe, and D’Marques Tyson.

Mike Scott, who spent the last couple of seasons on the Sixers and will likely hit the free agency market this summer, will play on PNW Rain. He joins the likings of Zach LaVine, Tyler Amaya, DeAndre Dickson, Paul Hafford, Tucker Haymond, Dalton Hommes, JD Tisdale, Sekou Wiggs, Pardon Callandret, Come Bajema.

In addition to Crawford's Pro-Am league, Thybulle will also get live reps in at the Olympics with the Australian Boomers. While his defensive skillset will more than likely continue to shine this summer as he only gets sharper, Thybulle will also look to improve his offensive skill set.

Heading into last year, Thybulle made it clear he wanted to become a better three-point shooter for the 76ers. Unfortunately, he saw his three-point percentage dip from 36-percent to 30-percent during his Sophomore effort.

During last year's offseason, Thybulle didn't have too much time to work on his game as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented players from having a normal offseason. Now that things are starting to get back to normal and he's able to play live games throughout the summer, Thybulle has a prime opportunity to improve his game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

