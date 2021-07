Until just yesterday, Mississippi had been consistently clocking the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate in the United States (it just jumped from 50th to 49th, with Alabama taking its place at #50). As of July 7, 2o21, only 47.1% of adults in Mississippi had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with only 33.2% being fully vaccinated. This is in comparison to the national average of 48% of adults being fully vaccinated. Even in Madison County, Mississippi, which has the highest vaccination rate in the state, only 45% of adults are fully vaccinated. This is in stark comparison to New England states such as Vermont and Massachusetts, which have surpassed 60% fully vaccinated adults and over 70% having received at least one dose.