Walgreens to Open Park Slope Location at 604 Pacific Street
Walgreens is expanding with a new location in Park Slope, Brooklyn, at 604 Pacific Street. The national pharmacy chain is taking 8,300 square feet of space at the property, joining a Shake Shack, sneaker store Snipes, and a Chick-fil-A. A spokesperson for Schuckman Realty, which represented the landlord in the deal, declined to comment on the terms of the lease. Asking rents in Park Slope are $99 per square foot on average as of winter of last year.commercialobserver.com
