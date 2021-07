I forgot what it was like to have the common cold. Stuffy nose, dry cough, tired, and groggy; it feels like it’s been years since I bought a decongestant instead of going to get tested for COVID-19. Masks may have been a polarizing topic over the past year, but it certainly cut down the chances of getting a cold, which has me wondering: will we see the return of masks for cold and flu season this year?