Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manatee County, FL

Piney Point survives Tropical Storm Elsa without wastewater overflow

Herald Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a deluge of rain from Tropical Storm Elsa, the former Piney Point fertilizer plant did not experience any further damage and avoided wastewater overflow this week. The shuttered fertilizer facility in northern Manatee County maintains several reservoirs filled with hazardous wastewater. Heavy rainfall from storms like Elsa can increase capacity, and without proper management, potentially harmful runoff could spill out over the top.

www.heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Manatee County, FL
Business
Sarasota, FL
Industry
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
County
Manatee County, FL
Manatee County, FL
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Storm Water#Overflow#Earth#Extreme Weather#Usf#Piney Point Oversight#Dep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
News Break
Industry
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy