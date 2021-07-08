Piney Point survives Tropical Storm Elsa without wastewater overflow
Despite a deluge of rain from Tropical Storm Elsa, the former Piney Point fertilizer plant did not experience any further damage and avoided wastewater overflow this week. The shuttered fertilizer facility in northern Manatee County maintains several reservoirs filled with hazardous wastewater. Heavy rainfall from storms like Elsa can increase capacity, and without proper management, potentially harmful runoff could spill out over the top.www.heraldtribune.com
Comments / 0