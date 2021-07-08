Cancel
15 states support Purdue Pharma plan to reorganize and combat US opioids crisis

The Guardian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s plan to reorganize into a new entity that helps combat the US opioids epidemic got a big boost as 15 states that had previously opposed the new business model now support it. The agreement from multiple state attorneys general, including those who had most aggressively opposed...

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 2

Comments / 2

