Former Texas A&M defensive back Devin Morris is joining the staff of recently hired head football coach Boone Patterson at Caldwell. Morris made the announcement Friday on Twitter that he’d be returning to his alma mater. Morris used social media in March to say he was stepping away from his redshirt senior season at A&M to focus on his mental health. At the time, Morris said he was unsure how long he’d be gone but that he’d be graduating in May.