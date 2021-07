That’s what everyone in MLB wants to know about Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. The two-time All-Star, who thrilled the locals Monday in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field, is scheduled to become a free agent after the season. Most have assumed it’s a foregone conclusion the Rockies will trade Story before the July 30 non-waiver deadline, rather than watch him walk after the World Series without receiving anything more than a compensatory draft pick. But according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the Rockies aren’t committed to trading Story.