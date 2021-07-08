Demi Burnett Roasts Colton Underwood When Asked Who The Gay 'Bachelor' Should Date Next: 'Someone That He Won't Stalk'

Bachelor Nation’s Demi Burnett shaded Colton Underwood when she was quizzed about his love life.

On E!’s Daily Pop on Wednesday, July 7, Burnett was asked who she thought Underwood — who recently came out as gay — should date in the future. The 26-year-old quipped, “Someone that he won’t stalk,” referring to controversial claims that Underwood was stalking ex Cassie Randolph.

Both Burnett and Randolph competed to win Underwood’s heart on season 23 of The Bachelor, with the former athlete ultimately choosing blonde bombshell Randolph to receive his final rose in 2019.

The former NFL player infamously leaped over a fence to pursue Randolph after she dumped him and cut the season short to be with her. However, their romance was short-lived; the former flames called it quits in May 2020.

Things took a nasty turn after their split, when Randolph slapped Underwood with a restraining order in September of last year due to alleged harassment and stalking. Underwood denied the claims, and Randolph ultimately dropped the charges in November.

Burnett isn’t the only Bachelor Nation alum coming out of the woodwork to reveal their true feelings regarding Underwood. Elyse Dehlbom recently spoke out about the controversial former Bachelor’s actions regarding Randolph and his coming-out journey.

“I wished him the best when he came out with that interview,” the 33-year-old reality TV alum said, referring to Underwood’s bombshell chat with GMA’s Robin Roberts, during which he declared he was gay. She also noted that she heard “rumblings” of what his big announcement was going to be, so she wasn’t surprised when it aired.

Dehlbom continued: “But I just wish some of the decisions prior to him coming out had not happened. I support my girls, and I support him and his new journey. But I just wish people hadn’t been hurt in the process of him coming out.”

Although Burnett — who came out as queer after her time on Underwood's season — is shading the 29-year-old now, she praised him after his coming out earlier this year. "Welcome to the community brother," she supportively tweeted on April 14, 2021.