Margaret Rose Marion 85, of Saline, Mich. went to be with her Savior peacefully on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Please join the family to share memories of Margaret’s life on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline. To view a full obituary, to sign Margaret’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit rbfhsaline.com.