Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Western Bergen; Western Essex A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN ESSEX...EASTERN PASSAIC...BERGEN...SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 307 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Passaic, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds up to 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Hackensack around 310 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Paramus around 315 PM EDT. Yonkers and Tappan around 325 PM EDT. Nanuet and Dobbs Ferry around 330 PM EDT. White Plains and Tarrytown around 335 PM EDT. Ossining and Hawthorne around 340 PM EDT. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.