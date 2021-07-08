Cancel
Bronx, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bronx, New York (Manhattan), Northern Westchester by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bronx; New York (Manhattan); Northern Westchester; Southern Westchester A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT HUDSON...SOUTHEASTERN BERGEN NEW YORK (MANHATTAN)...BRONX AND SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 318 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Ridgefield, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Mott Haven around 325 PM EDT. East Tremont and Englewood around 330 PM EDT. Riverdale around 335 PM EDT. Yonkers and New Rochelle around 345 PM EDT. Dobbs Ferry around 350 PM EDT. Scarsdale around 355 PM EDT. White Plains and Port Chester around 400 PM EDT. Torrential rainfall and frequent cloud to ground lightning are also occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

