In anticipation of the NBA Finals, Michelob ULTRA created a limited-edition championship bottle in collaboration with legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield. The Michelob ULTRA x Tinker Hatfield "Not For Sale" NBA Championship Bottle is in fact so exclusive that it can't be purchased and fans must act fast to get the bottle when it drops. When the final buzzer sounds in the last game of the NBA Finals, the clock will start and as the brand describes, "The total number of bottles available to win are restricted to the number of points scored by the winning team in the final game of the 2021 NBA Finals."