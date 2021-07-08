Legion Lions blanked by undefeated Caledonia

The Spring Grove Legion (19 & under) baseball team fell, 10-0, after Caledonia took control with a six-run second inning. Seven of the 10 Warrior hits came during that outburst on June 28. Another three runs came with no hits (four walks, one error) in the fourth frame, and later a single by Andrew Cornelius and RBI double from Jacob Staggemeyer invoked the 10-run rule in the bottom of the sixth. The defensive play of the day came with the Lions’ Ty Cleven adeptly handling a hard-hit ground ball for an unassisted out at first base.