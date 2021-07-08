The 4th of July Memorial gathering sates the need for a sense of normality

ARLEE — The sun beat down unmercifully on the Arlee Celebration grounds Sunday with physically oppressive temperatures in the high-90s. Thankfully there was an uplifting spiritual breeze that waft through the dance arbor where folks gathered to participate in the first tribal celebration there in two years. It was evident on the mirror of the soul: their eyes and bolstered by smiles and chatter of voices. The beat of the drums and the songs of the singers, and dancers in regalia or not made it a real touchstone of the return of reality. It felt that way.