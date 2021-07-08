Cancel
Stellantis: Most models to have EV version by 2025

Bismarck Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors. CEO Carlos Tavares says that by 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will have fully electric or plug-in gas-electric hybrid versions. He says the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is developing four fully electric vehicle platforms with ranges from 500 kilometers (311 miles) to 800 kilometers (497 miles).

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiat Chrysler#Europe#Ev#Peugeot
