Pediatric Dentist Dr. David Burke joins Tribal Heath Department

POLSON — Dr. David Burke has recently been selected to join the Tribal Health team as the new Pediatric Dentist, a position that had not been filled for over a year. Before Dr. Burke came on board, the THD Dental program referred pediatric patients elsewhere; now, they can provide pediatric services at the Polson and St. Ignatius clinics. Burke and two dental assistants, Monica Christ and Felicia Higgins, will be at the Polson clinic on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and at the St. Ignatius clinic on Monday and Tuesday.