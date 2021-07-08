PFE Stock Receives “Hold” As The Consensus Rating From Analysts!

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.14.