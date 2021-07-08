Cancel
Saint Ignatius, MT

Cleaning and Restoring the Past

By Liz Dempsey
Char-Koosta News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterns work on recovery of artifacts damaged or lost in People’s Center fire. ST. IGNATIUS — Following the People’s Center arson, many people have been concerned and curious about what happened to the artifacts. Several changes have resulted from the tragedy, including rebranding The People’s Center to the Three Chiefs Cultural Center, and moving to a new location in St. Ignatius. It has always been important to keep a record of each artifact, such as who donated what, where the artifact came from, and so on; it is now more important than ever. The records tell a story and give meaning to everything donated or stored at the People’s Center before the fire. Now, Three Chiefs Center is doing everything it can to repair all of the fire-damaged objects and transition from paper records to a software system. These two key tasks are delegated to two interns: Kya-Rae Arthur and Sierra Ross.

