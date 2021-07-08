Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Alex Rodriguez Launches Beauty Line For Men

By Jacob Highley
Inquisitr.com
Inquisitr.com
 14 days ago
Alex Rodriguez, recently half of the hot topic celebrity split between himself and triple-threat performer Jennifer Lopez, the 45-year-old former NBA pro athlete is apparently rebounding through men’s beauty products! Indeed, the pair were engaged to be married, and it was thought that he and JLo were inseparable, but it appears Ben Affleck still held the keys to her heart as they are reportedly back together. A stunning development earlier this year that left followers and media flabbergasted all at once.

Inquisitr.com

Inquisitr.com

New York City, NY
The Inquisitr offers a constantly updated mix of the latest stories to hit the web, including news, entertainment, and sports.

Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jlo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
#Nba#Beauty Products#Nba#Hims Hers#Abc Network
Posted by
OK! Magazine

'You Have My Number': Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Hoda Kotb When Pressed About Her Relationship With Ben Affleck — Watch

Awkward! Jennifer Lopez shut down nosy pal Hoda Kotb when the Today host asked about her rekindled romance with beau Ben Affleck. “I need to have a little girl talk with my girl, just a little. You look happy,” the 56-year-old host told Lopez on Tuesday. The superstar was there to promote the re-release of the charity single “Love Make the World” with collaborator Lin-Manuel Miranda — an uplifting track first released in 2016 to honor the victims of the horrific mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
Gossip Cop

Jennifer Lopez Refuses To Marry ‘Fun Fling’ Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked the world earlier this year by getting back together after close to 20 years apart. One tabloid reported that Affleck was eager to move forward with the Selena star, even after rekindling their relationship weeks before. Gossip Cop investigates. Are Lopez And Affleck On...
New York Post

Inside the wild $65M mansion Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just toured

Jennifer Lopez is house shopping in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood Holmby Hills with what could be up to a $65 million budget — and Ben Affleck is along for the ride. The pair were seen on Thursday leaving a tour of a gated 31,500-square-foot mega mansion, one of at least three potential homes they scouted for Lopez, TMZ reported.
Posted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Marc Anthony Really Feels About J-Lo Moving Their Kids to Be Closer to Ben

Still friends. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows that he has no issues with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is dating and where she is living. The Selena actress relocated from Miami—where Marc and their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, were based—to Los Angeles in June to be closer to Ben. J-Lo, who also lived in Miami with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, and was seen touring schools in L.A. prior to her move. According to the source, Marc, who still lives in Miami, is “fine” with their kids splitting their time between both coasts.
enstarz.com

Jennifer Lopez Jealous? Ben Affleck Sought Jennifer Garner When He Was Down

Ben Affleck reportedly faced health issues after his split from Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Garner was the one to comfort him. People began rejoicing when Affleck and Lopez found their way back to each other. There has been news about them getting more serious, while some even suggest that they are on their way to marriage.
Posted by
NJ.com

José Canseco’s alien pals have beef with Alex Rodriguez, José Canseco says

José Canseco came through in the clutch. It was beginning to look like we wouldn’t have our contractually-obligated daily Alex Rodriguez post to close out the work week. But thankfully a missive from one of the most eclectic (unhinged?) Twitter accounts out there was brought to our attention. And yes, the headline is exactly what it says.
NBAPage Six

Page Six

Alex Rodriguez has set sail on a European yacht trip to celebrate his upcoming 46th birthday and being approved by the NBA as an owner of the Timberwolves. Spies said A-Rod was spotted having lunch in Portofino, Italy, on Thursday with friends and family at Splendido Mare hotel eatery DaV Mare. He’s just the latest star to be seen in Portofino this month, following in the footsteps of Cher, Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Bethenny Frankel and fiancé Paul Bernon.
Cleveland Jewish News

Scarlett Johansson is launching a beauty brand

Scarlett Johansson is the latest Hollywood mogul to launch a beauty brand. The Iron Man star will team up with the Najafi Companies, a firm that’s investing between $5 and $10 million in the as-yet-unnamed label, according to a report. Little is known about the initiative, including whether the products...
kentuckysportsradio.com

Josh Paschal recalls wink from Jennifer Lopez: “I melted”

Are Josh Paschal and J. Lo the celebrity super couple that could have been?. This afternoon, the Kentucky defensive end entertained reporters at SEC Media Days with the story of how he and Jennifer Lopez crossed paths at the TODAY Show back in May 2019. Paschal was on the show to talk about overcoming a deadly melanoma on the bottom of his foot and raise awareness for the disease and encountered the superstar outside his dressing room. From there, their eyes locked, time slowed down, and magic happened.

