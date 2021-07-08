Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

FIRST-PERSON: Fairy tales and faith

By NEENA GAYNOR
kentuckytoday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though it was only for a few days, we braved busy roads and headed south for sandy beaches, seafood, and the gentle surf. I had forgotten how hard nine or ten hours in a truck could be on my tailbone and nerves after a year of staycation. The fix? After an exhausting amount of I-Spy, the License Plate Game, and Twenty Questions, I could bare to embrace a bit of technology. But not the iPad (we forgot to charge it), not preloaded tablets borrowed from the library (they never worked), and not even iPhones (the roads were too congested and systems overwhelmed). Enter audiobooks.

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Swimming#Sandy Beaches#Fairy Tales#The License Plate Game#Lion#Wardrobe#Rock Paper Scissor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionSidney Herald

When all else fails, quote Hezekiah 3:12...or maybe not

My favorite Bible verse to quote, and I use that term loosely, is Hezekiah 3:12. The reason is simple. It doesn’t exist. In fact, the Bible doesn’t even have a book called Hezekiah, despite the fact that it sounds like it should. I do not even have a quote for...
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
ReligionWatertown Daily Times

Why go to church?

The pandemic changed many things about our lives. One of the things it changed is the way we worship. During the quarantine, many churches went online, so that their members could continue to “worship.” This led some to wonder why they should ever bother with going back to church. After all, isn’t it much more enjoyable to stream the service on your smart device while you sit in your pj’s on your favorite recliner with a cup of coffee in your hand?
Religiontruthforlife.org

Download (Free) — “Preaching the Gospel: How to Proclaim Christ from All of Scripture”

The continuing challenge of preaching is to bring God’s divine content into the human context in which the message is delivered. For pastors, the key is to help their people understand that following death comes judgment and that the salvation God offers through Christ Jesus is the only deliverance from an eternal sentence. Pastors must make a clear, authoritative, and urgent appeal to their congregations to make contact with Jesus Christ from all of Scripture.
Religionwisfarmer.com

Praise God for potato salad during haying time

My bias on this matter is utter as it is cruel. I am a self-professed unrelenting, self-satisfied bigot. The subject? Potato salad. Why so unashamed? So conceited? Fellow pilgrims, because I am of the true faith. I have been to the promised land of potato salad. I have seen the light and known its heaven. I was there in the time and ancient age when potato salad was holy.
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Peace with God through Christ

The book of Acts is the inspired account of the Lord Jesus Christ building his church through the proclamation of the gospel. He commanded his apostles to begin in Jerusalem with the Jewish people, proceed to the surrounding areas in Judea and Samaria, and from there go to the end of the earth.
Religionwels.net

Through My Bible Yr 1 – July 21

Bible reading based on Ephesians 1:15-23 (NIV84) 15For this reason, ever since I heard about your faith in the Lord Jesus and your love for all the saints, 16I have not stopped giving thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers. 17I keep asking that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the glorious Father, may give you the Spirit[a] of wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better. 18I pray also that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in the saints, 19and his incomparably great power for us who believe. That power is like the working of his mighty strength, 20which he exerted in Christ when he raised him from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms, 21far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every title that can be given, not only in the present age but also in the one to come. 22And God placed all things under his feet and appointed him to be head over everything for the church, 23which is his body, the fullness of him who fills everything in every way.
AnimalsCorydon Democrat

Blessing the animals

This Sunday, we will have a special presentation, the blessing of the animals. We do not do it inside the church, but in the pavilion at the park that is just in back of the church. For me, I love to see what kind of God’s creatures will be brought...
ReligionRedlands Daily Facts

Professing Faith: Bible is filled with tales of spice

It was on May 20, 1498, that the Portuguese explorer Vasco de Gama, after reaching India, presented himself to the king of Calicut. After an exchange of gifts, the king asked his visitor why he had come to his territory? De Gama replied, “For Christ and for spices.” This moment was the beginning of a colossal spice trade between what is now India and the West. Small amounts of spice reached the west by African and Islamic trade routes, and for westerners they were incredibly expensive. But with the circumnavigation of Africa, the Portuguese could now collect the precious spices for themselves. While they were at it, they also told a few people about Christianity.
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of Isaiah begins the writing of the prophets in the Bible. The word prophet refers to “a person who speaks on behalf of another,” as when God told Moses that his brother Aaron would be his prophet, or spokesman. Non-predictive prophecy refers to declaring the truth...
Religionaveryjournal.com

What is God’s will for your life?

I had a friend who posted a story about this. She said she was in a store and the woman at the counter was asking everyone if they knew God’s will for their life. Most people did not have an answer. My friend felt God prompting her to tell the lady that God’s will is his word. The woman was surprised to get an answer. She said she had asked everyone, and no one could respond. Hearing this story made me start to examine my own life.
Mayfield, KYmayfield-messenger.com

The sifting of Satan

In Jesus’ day, women sifted wheat by grasping a sieve in both hands and shaking it forcefully from side to side. Then they would move the sieve in a seesaw motion while blowing over the wheat to remove the chaff. It was a process that took much work. This is...
Religionstardem.com

Why God sent the flood

Why did God send the flood, and why is it important to know about the days of Noah? We need to know about it because it shows us the grace of God in the past and for the future. God created the human race and as time continued man’s wickedness...
Religionseeleylake.com

Our Heavenly Father wants us to be happy

Before we were born on earth, we all lived with Heavenly Father as His spirit children. He presented a plan to help His children learn and grow. Through His plan, we can become more like Him and be worthy to enjoy eternal life. This plan is possible because God’s Son Jesus Christ came to earth to suffer for our sins, a sacrifice called the Atonement.
ReligionGrand Rapids Herald-Review

If a man does not believe in God – Roman 3:3 KJV

“For what if some did not believe? shall their unbelief make the faith of God without effect” (Romans 3:3 KJV)?. If a man does not believe in God, does that mean there is “no God?” The Bible says: “For what if some did not believe? shall their unbelief make the faith of God without effect” (Romans 3:3 KJV)? When individuals say there is “no God,” the Bible is very clear that their “unbelief” does not neglect the fact that there is a God. A person’s unbelief does not make God void. Jesus Christ is real. He is as real today as He was yesterday as He will be tomorrow. Man can degrade Jesus as only a man, a prophet, a martyr, and even say He is a fairytale; however, this does not diminish the fact that Jesus Christ is GOD. He has always been God! Jesus Christ is God today, as He was God yesterday, as He will be God tomorrow. Jesus Christ is Savior today, as He was Savior yesterday, as He will be Savior tomorrow. Jesus Christ is the ever-present Lord Savior. Jesus Christ does not change. “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever” (Hebrews 13:8 KJV). Jesus Christ is Truth and we know that TRUTH does not change. “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6 KJV).
Books & LiteratureCoeur d'Alene Press

Grimms' stories no fairy tales

Warning: This column is not a fairy tale for the faint-of-heart. Rewatching “Tangled” this weekend and noting just a few differences from the Rapunzel of my childhood, I couldn’t help but wonder about the original. Turns out, it was R-rated. Like most of the original tales made famous by the...
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Pastors are stewards of the mysteries of God

"Let a man so account of us, as of the ministers of Christ, and stewards of the mysteries of God. Moreover it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful." 1 Cor. 4:1-2 St. Paul and all who are called by God through the Church to preach the...
Religionfunnyfarminspirations.com

Give me a word, Lord: GETTING RICH

Luke 12:15 Then he said to them, “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.”. Matthew 16:26 What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul?

Comments / 0

Community Policy