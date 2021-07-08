FIRST-PERSON: Fairy tales and faith
Even though it was only for a few days, we braved busy roads and headed south for sandy beaches, seafood, and the gentle surf. I had forgotten how hard nine or ten hours in a truck could be on my tailbone and nerves after a year of staycation. The fix? After an exhausting amount of I-Spy, the License Plate Game, and Twenty Questions, I could bare to embrace a bit of technology. But not the iPad (we forgot to charge it), not preloaded tablets borrowed from the library (they never worked), and not even iPhones (the roads were too congested and systems overwhelmed). Enter audiobooks.www.kentuckytoday.com
Comments / 0