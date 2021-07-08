FIRST-PERSON: After the flood after COVID

Since COVID came to the U.S., I’ve been obsessed with Noah. Many times during the initial shutdown/quarantines, I have pondered the man on the ark. My first thoughts were about his isolation. He was with his family along with many furry and feathered friends, but they were cut off from the rest of the world-just as we were in the beginning. I consoled myself with the reminder that Noah had to stay on the ark until it was exactly the right time to disembark. Oh, the thoughts of each day. So many had died. The heartache was immense - for him, for us.