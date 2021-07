For those who might be a bit out of the loop on the most recent set of rumors and speculations concerning the potential revival of the Silent Hill franchise, you’ll be glad to know there is yet another development in the non-stop swirling torrent of hearsay surrounding the long since dead survival horror series. This time, however, the conversation is about something that is actually confirmed; Bloober Team and Konami have entered into some sort of partnership. According to Konami, the new working relationship is vaguely described as a “Strategic cooperation agreement” and it will involve “jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how”. Which isn’t exactly shedding light on much in terms of detail. But a few things about this partnership and the announcement of it do stand out.