Deathloop Sony State Of Play Watch Along With Game Informer

By Alex Stadnik
Game Informer Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because E3 is in the rearview doesn't mean the video game industry is done rolling out the news. Nintendo took over the headlines earlier this week with the announcement of the new Switch OLED model, setting the internet ablaze with takes on the new additions (and lack thereof). But the Big N isn't the only company looking to make a splash. Sony has announced the company's latest State of Play, this time featuring the PS5-exclusive Deathloop, plus looks at more third-party titles!

