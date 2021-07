In issue 214 we reviewed the NZXT N7 B550 motherboard (see Issue 214, p20), which is good-looking, has a unique design and it isn’t outrageously priced either. While it’s essentially a rebadged ASRock motherboard, and not actually manufactured by NZXT, its considerably different design compared to other motherboards got me thinking. What do we actually need or even want from modern motherboards, and how can manufacturers stay ahead of the curve? Do they even have too many features now?