Kelly announces $280M in funding for toll lanes on U.S. 69

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the state will invest $280 million in the U.S. 69 Highway express toll lane expansion project in Overland Park.

The project, which was approved by the Overland Park City Council in late June , will expand the highway into a three lane highway with the new lanes being express toll lanes.

The local contribution for the project will be $20 million, according to KDOT.

Kelly said the express lane addition will be "a great tool to alleviate congestion."

Construction is set to begin on the project next year. Overland Park City Council President Curt Skoog said the city is relying on KDOT to finish the project by 2025.

"Let's all come back here in 2025 and celebrate the opening," Skoog said.