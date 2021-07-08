Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

iFLY bringing indoor skydiving experience to Metro Detroit this month

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05s9sX_0arGUDFx00
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich.) iFLY World, an indoor skydiving experience, will be opening its first Michigan location in Novi on July 24, CBS Detroit reports.

iFLY World is an indoor skydiving center that gives people of any age the ability to experience skydiving without the fear of jumping out of a plane.

The experience uses a vertical wind tunnel, which allows the body to take flight safely and comfortably.

Bob Ash, general manager of iFLY Detroit, talked about the innovative experience that Michiganders can expect.

“As the first iFLY to open in Michigan, this facility is the most innovative tunnel in the world and will attract the novice, as well as very accomplished flyers,” Ash said. “We fully anticipate people from around the world will come to Detroit to experience the Gen 9 technology, which makes this an exemplary tunnel.”

iFLY will adhere to current CDC health protocols, and all guests will be required to take a training course prior to their initial flight. Proper gear such as a flight suit, helmet, and goggles, is part of the package.

iFLY's hours of operation will be:

  • Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit iFLYworld.com/Detroit.

Comments / 3

Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
881
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Oakland County, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Oakland County, MI
Lifestyle
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Person
Bob Ash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Cdc#Skydiving#Cbs Detroit#Michiganders#Cdc#Iflyworld Com Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Related
Wayne County, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Wayne County Commission awards $850,000 grant to help renovate historic Hamtramck Stadium

(WAYNE COUNTY, Mich.) On Thursday, the Wayne County Commission awarded an $850,000 grant towards renovations of the legendary Hamtramck Stadium, The Detroit News reports. The stadium was built for the Detroit Stars of the Negro League in 1930 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. A state historical marker was also dedicated at the stadium in 2014.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Detroit. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 3

Community Policy