iFLY bringing indoor skydiving experience to Metro Detroit this month

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich.) iFLY World, an indoor skydiving experience, will be opening its first Michigan location in Novi on July 24, CBS Detroit reports.

iFLY World is an indoor skydiving center that gives people of any age the ability to experience skydiving without the fear of jumping out of a plane.

The experience uses a vertical wind tunnel, which allows the body to take flight safely and comfortably.

Bob Ash, general manager of iFLY Detroit, talked about the innovative experience that Michiganders can expect.

“As the first iFLY to open in Michigan, this facility is the most innovative tunnel in the world and will attract the novice, as well as very accomplished flyers,” Ash said. “We fully anticipate people from around the world will come to Detroit to experience the Gen 9 technology, which makes this an exemplary tunnel.”

iFLY will adhere to current CDC health protocols, and all guests will be required to take a training course prior to their initial flight. Proper gear such as a flight suit, helmet, and goggles, is part of the package.

iFLY's hours of operation will be:

Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit iFLYworld.com/Detroit.