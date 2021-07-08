Cancel
Gators 2022 Commit Nick Evers Lands at 9 on SIAA QB Watch List

By Demetrius Harvey
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEqxU_0arGTQWN00

Florida Gators 2022 quarterback commitment, Nick Evers, has officially been named as one of the top 10 quarterbacks in his recruiting class at the QB position. SIAA released its list of quarterbacks ranked 6-10 in anticipation of the final reveal tomorrow.

The watch list evaluates 25 quarterbacks for the class of 2022 and proceeds the SI99 rankings, Sports Illustrated's preseason mark of America's top college football prospects regardless of position. The list will be released in August.

Evers will fall at No. 9 overall following an impressive performance at the annual Elite 11 competition which saw him land at No. 3 overall for the event according to SIAA.

The quarterbacks rated ahead of Evers include Malik Murphy (8th, Texas), Walker Howard (7th, LSU) and Drew Allar (6th, Penn State).

Evers showcased a strong arm and quick release that saw him dominate the competition, particularly during the gauntlet challenge in which saw Evers finish third among the competitors. At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Evers showed why Florida thinks so highly of him, making him one of their top prospects in this year's class.

"Honestly, I feel like I can spin the ball the best, consistently," Evers told AllGators following the first day of the Elite 11 camp.

"You know, when I'm fully locked in and in game mode, it's hard for me to stop. I feel like I throw the prettiest ball, and quite frankly, I have that mentality that I'm the best quarterback here."

The rising senior will look to build on his abilities for his final season at Flower Mound (Texas) this year.

Here is SIAA's evaluation of Evers:

Evers is a smart, poised, savvy quarterback that is just scratching the surface of what he can be. At 6-3 and 190 pounds with plenty of room to fill out, Evers has the kind of body potential you want for a quarterback in the Dan Mullen offense.

Evers throws a gorgeous deep ball and his touch down the field is top-notch. The Flower Mound signal caller can ramp up the RPMs when he needs to, but what makes him so effective is his intelligence, which leads to him showing elite anticipation and timing, and his feel for when to throw it high, when to heat it up and when to throw the ball into open areas for his wideouts to run under the ball is special. Evers understanding of where to put the ball is as good as any quarterback in the class.

Evers is athletic enough to move the chains and do some of the run game that we saw from Kyle Trask at Florida, but he’s not a dynamic runner. He can throw relatively well on the run, but Evers is going to make his living sitting in the pocket, making great reads and picking defenses apart. If he adds more zip as he fills out he will have a shot to climb up this list even higher after the 2021 season.

